Billionaire Defends Cheating in Chess Match With Grandmaster

India’s youngest billionaire won a charity chess match this weekend against grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, but it wasn't fair and square. Nikhil Kamath, who co-founded the online stock trading platform Zerodha, admits he cheated—and is defending it. In a tweet after his profile on Chess.com was disabled for rule-breaking, Kamath said he had “help from the people analyzing the game and computers” along with Anand himself. “It is ridiculous that so many are thinking that I really beat Vishy sir in a chess game, that is almost like me waking up and winning a 100mt race with Usain Bolt,” the 34-year-old said, adding, “In hindsight, it was quite silly as I didn’t realize all the confusion that can get caused do to this. Apologies...”