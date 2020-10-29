Zeta Kills at Least Two People and Leaves Over a Million With No Power
DARK DAY
Zeta’s howling winds and storm surges have left at least two people dead and plunged well over a million people into darkness, according to reports. Zeta made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Wednesday afternoon but it weakened to a tropical storm Thursday. In the early hours, the storm barrelled its way through central Alabama to reach the Florida Panhandle and Georgia. The National Hurricane Center said: “The center of Zeta will move across portions of the southeastern U.S. this morning, across the Mid-Atlantic states this afternoon, and emerge over the western Atlantic by tonight.” One 55-year-old man died after being electrocuted by a downed power line in Louisiana, according to CNN. Another storm-related death was reported in Biloxi, Mississippi.