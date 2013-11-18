Zimmerman Charged With Assault

CHEAT SHEET
Just hours after being arrested on domestic violence charges in Florida, George Zimmerman—the man who killed Trayvon Martin—has been charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence battery, and criminal mischief. The 30-year-old was arrested at about 1 p.m. Monday, after his current girlfriend, Samantha Scheibe, called 911 to allege that he had pointed a shotgun at her during a dispute at the home they share. Earlier this summer, police were called in after a domestic dispute between Zimmerman and his estranged wife, Shellie Zimmerman, after she filed for divorce. She accused him of hitting her father and threatening her, and his wife’s mother accused him of stealing from her home. No charges have been filed relating to those incidents.