‘Zip Tie Guy’ Had Stockpile of Weapons at Home: Prosecutors
GUNS GALORE
Authorities found a stockpile of weapons at the home of Eric Munchel, the Capitol rioter known as “Zip tie guy,” who’s currently in federal custody for unlawful entry on restricted property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. In a detention letter released Thursday, agents who searched Munchel’s Nashville residence reveal they found assault rifles, shotguns, pistols, a sniper rifle with a tripod, and other firearms, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside his home.
Munchel’s mother, who took part in the Capitol riot with him, was also arrested over the weekend on charges of conspiring with Munchel to violate federal statutes. The detention letter says the two stashed weapons outside the Capitol prior to storming the building.