This TikTok-Viral Anti-Acne Kit Targets Deep Blemishes Overnight
ZIT ZAP
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
I love TikTok for a laundry list of reasons, but it’s finding random products that help solve everyday problems that keep me coming back to the app. My latest hacky TikTok find is the game-changing ZitSticka’s “KILLA Kit” which targets hard-to-reach deep blemishes and stops them in their tracks overnight. The kit includes patches designed with microdart technology that accesses the source of acne in its early stages. In other words, this pimple pack really gets under your skin, targeting those deep-set blemishes and drawing out bacteria before it’s too late.
These dermatologist-designed patches are made to infiltrate, dissolve, and flatten zits overnight, so they’re an ideal quick fix for special events or whenever you feel a pimple coming on. One thing’s for sure–with this product from ZitSticka, you can give pesky pimples a swift kick through the ex-zit-only door and call it a day. Also, this product is manufactured in Korea, and, speaking of which, K-Beauty brands and products are making a well-deserved comeback, so make sure you check out some of our favorite Korean beauty brands and products as well (before you make your own swift ex-zit from our site to your Amazon checkout cart).
ZitSticka's 8-Pack Pimple Patch KILLA Kit
Free Shipping | Free Returns
