Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Soft Launch Their Engagement
CONGRATS!
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz found true love on Pussy Island, and now, People reports, they’re engaged. The two emerged as one of our hottest celebrity couples in the summer of 2021, when they began collaborating on Kravitz’s directorial debut—in which Tatum stars as a tech-mogul-slash-philanthropist. Back when they first hit the East Village with their bikes, the couple mostly let the adorable photos speak for themselves; now, multiple sources have confirmed to People that the two are engaged after they were photographed leaving a Halloween party together while Kravitz flashed her ring. (For those curious, they’d dressed up as Rosemary and her baby from Rosemary’s Baby.) Only time will tell what’s to come for the couple, but the Pussy Island press tour just got a whole lot more exciting. Representatives for Kravitz and Tatum did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.