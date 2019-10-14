CHEAT SHEET
Zoe Kravitz Tapped to Play Catwoman in ‘The Batman’
Actress Zoe Kravitz has been tapped to play Catwoman in the the upcoming movie The Batman, Variety reports. The Big Little Lies star has reportedly been selected to star opposite Robert Pattinson, who will play the comic-book character and his alter-ego Bruce Wayne. Pre-production for the film is expected to start this summer, with filming potentially beginning in late 2019 or early 2020. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in June 2021. Kravitz will follow in the footsteps of Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, and Michelle Pfeiffer—who have all played the comic-book villain in years past. Pattinson was picked to portray the hero earlier this year, beating out actor Nicholas Hoult for the role.