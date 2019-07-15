Thanks to This Awesome Weighted Blanket Deal, You’ll Never Leave the Couch

You haven’t lived until you’ve felt the weight of a heavy blanket envelope you like a cocoon. Its premium bamboo blend material is filled with glass bleeds that provide a cooling effect, which will help you fall—and stay—asleep. A variety of color options like Navy Blue, Pink and Purple, and Sheep Grey ensure your blanket matches your décor perfectly. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.