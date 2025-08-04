A zoo in Denmark is asking pet owners to donate their pet rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens and even horses to be fed to the facility’s resident carnivores. In a Facebook post, Aalborg Zoo promised that all animals would be “gently euthanized,” then used to mimic the natural food chain. ”If you have an animal that has to leave here for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us,” the zoo wrote. “The animals are gently euthanized by trained staff and are afterwards used as food. That way, nothing goes to waste—and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being of our predators.” The zoo also said it would welcome horses in need of putting down. While some slammed the initiative as “sick,” the appeal was generally well-received, with zoo deputy director Pia Nielsen explaining the practice is common in Denmark. “For many years at Aalborg Zoo, we have fed our carnivores with smaller livestock. When keeping carnivores, it is necessary to provide them with meat, preferably with fur, bones, etc. to give them as natural a diet as possible. Therefore, it makes sense to allow animals that need to be euthanized for various reasons to be of use in this way.”