Trans Rep. Zooey Zephyr Faces ‘Disciplinary’ Vote
‘CENSURE OR EXPEL’
Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr is set to face a disciplinary vote Wednesday after she was prevented by her Republican colleagues from debating a bill about gender-affirming care. The Democratic lawmaker has been blocked from speaking on the state House floor since making a speech last week in which she said legislators would have “blood on [their] hands” if they voted in favor of the bill. On Monday, protesters were arrested as people gathered in the chamber’s gallery demanding that Zephyr be allowed to speak. “I have been informed that during tomorrow’s floor session there will be a motion to either censure or expel me,” Zephyr tweeted Tuesday, along with a letter from GOP House Leaders. The letter says a vote will be held to determine if her “actions” during the protest on Monday warrant “disciplinary consequences.” “I’ve also been told I’ll get a chance to speak,” Zephyr added. “I will do as I have always done—rise on behalf of my constituents, in defense of my community, & for democracy itself.”