Zookeeper Killed After Two Critically Endangered Tigers Escape

Two escaped tigers are apparently responsible for the death of a zookeeper in Indonesia on Friday. A 47-year-old man was found dead near their enclosure at the Sinka Zoo on Borneo Island, along with an ostrich and a monkey. The two critically endangered Sumatran tigers, both about one-and-a-half years old, had escaped from their enclosure earlier that day. Locals were asked to stay home while officials hunted down the tigers.
Eventually, officials killed one tiger and captured the second. “We were afraid it would escape to the nearest neighborhood,” Sadtata Noor Adirahmanta, the head of a local conservation agency said. “Although we tried our best to catch it alive, our priority is humans’ safety.”