Zookeepers, Medics Rush to Save Virginia Man Bitten by His Pet Viper
Emergency workers from a zoo, aquarium, police station, and hospital all scrambled Monday to save the life of a Virginia man bitten by his pet viper. With the help of the Virginia State Police, the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department had 35 doses of anti-venom rushed from the Virginia Beach Aquarium and Marine Science Center to the victim’s hospital in Richmond. The Smithsonian National Zoo had already provided a dose, but the hospital claimed it wasn’t enough. Though the snake, an African Pit Viper, also known as a Gaboon Viper, is one of the deadliest in the world, it is reportedly quite docile. 6 ABC reports that the condition of the man is unknown.