Zoom: Sorry for All the Security Screw-Ups Lately, We’re Trying
OUR BAD
Video conferencing service Zoom, which has see an explosion of users as millions stay home under coronavirus isolation orders, issued a statement Thursday from its founder and CEO apologizing for the security flaws that have rendered it vulnerable to abuse. Pranksters and malicious actors alike have exploited the ease of appearing in a Zoom meeting uninvited, and privacy researchers and journalists have pointed out that Zoom claims more security than it offers. “We recognize that we have fallen short of the community’s—and our own—privacy and security expectations,” wrote CEO Eric Yuan, adding that he and the company are “deeply sorry” and rolling out measures to rectify the problems.