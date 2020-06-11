Zoom Shutters Account of Pro-Democracy Group for Tiananmen Square Memorial, Apologizes

Read it at Axios
Zoom shuttered the account of an activist group commemorating the Tiananmen Square Massacre on May 31st to “comply with local law,” i.e. Chinese law forbidding discussion of the 1989 attack. The organizer, Humanitarian China, is based in the United States, however. Roughly 250 people attended the meeting, including mothers of killed students and student leaders from the protest. A company spokesperson said in a statement to Axios: “When a meeting is held across different countries, the participants within those countries are required to comply with their respective local laws.” Zoom later apologized and reactivated the account.