Former Home Improvement child star, Zachery Ty Bryan, has been arrested for the sixth time in five years. Bryan, 44, played eldest child Brad Taylor on the hit TV show featuring Tim Allen between 1991 and 1999. He was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday after allegedly violating his probation that was tied to a domestic violence conviction he received earlier this year involving his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. Cartwright is the mother of three of his seven children. Cartwright was also arrested at the same time, according to People reported, citing jail reports. She was charged with driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempted first-degree assault. In October 2020, Bryan was held on charges including felony strangulation and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault after an argument with Cartwright. He pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to three years of bench probation. In July 2023, he was arrested for domestic assault, fourth-degree robbery and harassment. Then in 2024, Bryan was arrested on DUI charges twice, first in February and again in October. Bryan was arrested in January this year and charged with second-degree domestic violence against Cartwright. Bryan is now being held without bail at Lane County Jail, and is scheduled to be released on Wednesday. Since retiring from acting in 2009, Bryan’s only role has been appearing in Netflix’s The Guardians of Justice in 2022.
A longtime TV tough guy renowned for playing cops is trading in the prop badge for the real thing. Jerry O’Donnell, best known for playing law enforcement figures across four decades in shows including Dexter, Alias, and NYPD Blue, is now training to become an actual police officer in Asheville, North Carolina. After moving there with his wife to slow down, the Brooklyn-born actor instead found a new calling in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in 2024, when the community rallied to rebuild after the catastrophic storm. At 65, he’s running, lifting weights, and knocking out push-ups alongside recruits half his age—or less. “I was in the Army, and they asked me, ‘Did you fight for the North or the South?’” he joked, recalling his classmates’ banter. “People don’t bust your chops unless they love you.” His wife, Alison Crowley, calls him “Jerry the Bull” for plowing through months of exams, interviews, and a lie detector test before his July acceptance. He’s now set to graduate in January. Asheville police spokesperson Rick Rice said the force believes O’Donnell is the oldest trainee the department has ever had.
Disney’s Zootopia 2 smashed box office records over the weekend, raking in over half a billion dollars in the largest global opening ever for an animated film and the biggest debut of 2025. The animated sequel, which follows the adventures of two animal detectives, grossed $96.8 million domestically and a massive $400.4 million internationally over the Thanksgiving weekend, the total climbing to $556.4 million over the extended five-day holiday. The sequel had been tipped to do well after the success of its predecessor, which won both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature back in 2017. But it easily eclipsed that film’s $75 million domestic debut and is on track to surpass its $1 billion global gross. The record-shattering launch is a major victory for Disney, which has seen mixed success with its animated slate this year—while the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch proved to be a box office smash, Pixar’s Elio ended up tanking, becoming the studio’s worst-performing movie to date and grossing just $21 million on its opening weekend. Alongside Zooptopia 2, the strong opening of Wicked: For Good has provided a vital boost to domestic box office revenues, which still lag significantly behind pre-pandemic levels.
Three people have died and one is in critical condition after a catamaran capsized on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Officials from Lee County Marine Emergency Response Team said all four people aboard the boat fell into the Caloosahatchee River, between Fort Myers and Cape Coral, at around 4 p.m. Saturday, less than an hour before sunset. The emergency response team said in a statement on Facebook, “Sad day on the Coloosahatchee River. Yesterday evening, a catamaran boat flipped and ejected its four passengers. Three victims were removed from the water and only one survived in critical condition. After an extensive search and [cooperation] with Federal, State, and Local agencies, the fourth person was recovered today. Please keep boating fun but safe.” Three were found in the water Saturday, with one rushed to the hospital and two pronounced dead at the scene. The search continued into Sunday for the remaining victim, who is believed to be around 60 years old and was eventually found deceased, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
A rare painting by Peter Paul Rubens depicting the crucifixion of Jesus has sold for a whopping $2.7 million more than 400 years after it vanished. The artwork, titled Christ on the Cross, went under the hammer in Versailles, France, on Sunday after it was discovered in a private Paris home amid other, less valuable works by the Flemish artist. The painting from the early 1600s had disappeared shortly after it was finished and was believed to have wound up with a 19th-century painter before it was handed down again and again. It is said to be the only Rubens painting depicting “blood and water coming out of the side wound of Christ,” making it especially rare in the art world. “I immediately had a hunch about this painting, and I did everything I could to try to have it authenticated. And finally, we managed to have it authenticated by the Rubenianum, which is the Rubens committee in Antwerp,” said auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat.
George Clooney has opened up about the role that was taken from him by his now-Hollywood-legend friend, Brad Pitt. “I got to the final test for a role in Thelma & Louise‚” the 64-year-old actor told The Times about the famous Ridley Scott film, recalling that at the time he was working in TV rather than film. “And, motherf---er, Brad got it,” Clooney continued, mentioning Brad Pitt, 61, who has since starred with him in the Ocean’s trilogy and the movie Wolfs. “I didn’t watch Thelma & Louise for years,” the actor recalled about his spite for the 1991 classic after he lost the role to Pitt, who later gave him “s--t” for it. The two Oscar-winning actors have been open about their long friendship and will begin filming Ocean’s 14 in 2026. “We’ve been friends for a long time. And it’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while,” Clooney told GQ magazine in 2024. During the Times interview, Adam Sandler, 59—who is promoting the new movie, Jay Kelly, with Clooney—interjected, saying about Thelma & Louise, “I saw that at the cinema and when Brad took his shirt off people went nuts.” Before adding, “But it should have been you, Clooney.”
Hayley Williams has spoken out about who will not be invited to her upcoming tour. “I’ve always said, all are welcome at our shows,” the Paramore singer told Clash magazine in an interview promoting her solo album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. “But I don’t want racists around, and I don’t want sexist people around, and I don’t want people there who think that trans people are a burden,” she added. The topic arose as the Grammy-winning singer mentioned her new song, True Believer, which she previously told the New York Times addresses racial tensions in the South. “I’m never not ready to scream at the top of my lungs about racial issues,” the 36-year-old singer told the Times. Williams has been outspoken about her views against President Donald Trump, warning of his “plans for controlling and punishing women, poor people, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community” ahead of the 2024 presidential election. That same year, Paramore—the band Williams fronts and which is currently on an extended break— announced it would not accept any Grammy acknowledgment from Tennessee’s Republican-led House of Representatives, accusing lawmakers of “blatant racism” after one of them blocked a similar honor for singer-songwriter Allison Russell’s Grammy win. Williams’ tour starts on March 28th in Atlanta.
A safe that once stored the notorious sex tape of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson has been sold at auction. The item went for just over $2,500, well below its estimated value of up to $7,000, and despite coming with a personalized note from its former owner and Mötley Crüe drummer: “This is the safe that ruined my life! Tommy Lee.” The vault played a central role in a scandal that erupted after the tape, recorded during the couple’s honeymoon in 1995, was stolen from their Malibu home by a disgruntled electrician, who also took weapons, jewelry, family photos, and other valuables. The theft resulted in widespread distribution of the tape, marking what many consider the first celebrity sex tape to go public, among a long list of others that include those of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. Portions of the item’s sale proceeds from Julien Auctions “Played, Worn & Torn” event in Nashville, Tennessee, are slated to benefit MusiCares, a charity that provides financial aid to musicians in need.
An airplane slid off the runway at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa during a weekend storm in the Great Lakes region, forcing the airport to close. The Delta plane, traveling from Detroit, slid off the runway while landing around 10 p.m. local time on Saturday. A Delta spokesperson told the Des Moines Register that all passengers were safe and no injuries were reported. After the incident, the aircraft remained on the pavement awaiting clearance from the National Transportation Safety Board. After a night of closure, the airport reopened around noon on Sunday, the airline announced on X. The National Weather Service warned that around 12 inches of snow could be expected by the end of Sunday in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, and added that “another potential storm will follow quickly for New England and the Mid-Atlantic.” In the Midwestern city of Chicago, over 200 flights had been canceled at Chicago O’Hare International Airport as of Sunday morning. As a result of the post-Thanksgiving weekend storm, around 6,000 power outages were also reported in Wisconsin, and crews are working to restore service, according to AP News. Nearly 82 million people were expected to travel this Thanksgiving weekend, the most since 2019, according to the AAA.
Four people have died, and 10 others were injured in a mass shooting at a children’s birthday party in Stockton, California, on Saturday. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, calls were received about a shooting on the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue around 6:00 p.m. “This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited‚” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement, adding that the incident may have been targeted. The Daily Beast has contacted the sheriff’s office for further comment. The mayor and vice mayor of Stockton have also commented on the shooting, and California Governor Gavin Newsom has reportedly been briefed and offered his support to the community. “Tonight our city is facing a heartbreaking and painful situation,” wrote Mayor Christina Fugazi, informing residents that she will provide updates as they become available and that those responsible “will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Vice Mayor of Stockton, Jason Lee, wrote that “a birthday party should never be a place where families fear for their lives.” Authorities and officials are urging anyone with information or footage related to the incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office immediately.