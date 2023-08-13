Zuckerberg Appears Done With Musk Cage Fight: ‘Time to Move On’

Mark Zuckerberg appears to be fully done with Elon Musk and the idea of the two social-media moguls ever cage fighting. “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg posted Sunday morning to Threads, his Twitter rival app. “Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on.” Zuck added one final burn: “I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.” Zuck’s annoyed post came two days after he called BS on Musk announcing that the “epic” fight will take place near ancient Roman ruins and will be livestreamed on both X and Threads. “Please assume anything he says has not been agreed on,” Zuckerberg replied then.
