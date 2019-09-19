CHEAT SHEET
REPAIR JOB
Zuckerberg Dines With Senators as He Tries to Mend Facebook's Reputation on Capitol Hill
Mark Zuckerberg dined with a half-dozen U.S. senators Wednesday night as he began an attempt to repair Facebook's reputation in Washington, according to Reuters. It's Zuckerberg's first official trip to the capital since April 2018, when he was questioned by lawmakers for over two days about privacy issues, election security and potential regulation. Reuters reports Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic vice chair of the Intelligence Committee, organized Wednesday night's dinner. The Facebook CEO will be on Capitol Hill Thursday to hold more meetings, including with Republican Senator Mike Lee, and he's also expected to meet with the Trump administration. Facebook is currently facing antitrust investigations by the Federal Trade Commission as well as by state attorneys general.