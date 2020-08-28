Zuckerberg Dumped on by Facebook Employees Over Handling of Militia, QAnon Groups
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Facebook employees are furious with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who admitted during a company-wide meeting that the company made an “operational mistake” by failing to remove a self-proclaimed militia group’s “call to arms” ahead of the Kenosha protest that left two people dead. In the online meeting, employees criticized the billionaire chief executive over Facebooks handling of content from QAnon conspiracy theorists and militia groups like the “Kenosha Guard.” The militia group’s page was reported twice for the “call to arms” post without being taken down before the Wisconsin shooting in which a teen vigilante allegedly killed two people and injured another. The post went against Facebook’s new rules that deem militia and QAnon conspiracy theory groups on the site as “Dangerous Individuals and Organizations,” according to Buzzfeed News.
“At what point do we take responsibility for enabling hate filled bile to spread across our services?” one Facebook employee wrote. “We need to get better at avoiding mistakes and being more proactive,” another worker at the tech giant wrote.