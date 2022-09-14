Zuckerberg-Inspired Bomb Attempt at Northeastern May Have Been Staged: Report

A frightening incident involving a package sent to Northeastern University that detonated upon opening may have been staged by the staffer who received it, investigators reportedly now believe.

The 45-year-old man, who has been identified as the manager of Northeastern’s virtual reality lab, has not been publicly named. The “Pelican-style” hard plastic case blew up around 7 p.m. Tuesday, leaving the alleged victim with minor injuries to his hand, police said.

Inside the case was a rambling, typewritten note taking aim at virtual reality technology and Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, formerly Facebook. It was addressed to the lab manager at Northeastern, and reportedly threatened to damage the facility if it didn’t halt its research.

But federal officials looking into the case spotted “inconsistencies” in the employee’s story, and did not think his wounds looked like those one would typically suffer in an explosion, according to sources cited by the Associated Press.

“You don’t take anything off the table,” former NYPD Det. Sgt. Joseph Giacalone, now a professor at New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast.

A Northeastern employee fitting the description of the alleged target did not respond to inquiries by The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

The device in question did not contain any actual explosive materials, but was highly pressurized, causing a detonation when the seal was broken, authorities said. It was sent to Holmes Hall, which houses the university’s Immersive Media Labs, which include “technologies for design, development, and exploration of virtual worlds, AR/VR/XR, and 360 video.”

Bomb squad officers searching the building discovered a second parcel near the campus, but neutralized it without incident.

“One thing about explosives is that they leave a lot of evidence behind,” Giacalone said.

Tensions ran high on campus following the blast, and educators scrambled to comfort their charges.

“[T]his has been added to the list of things I never thought I’d have to do and want to never ever have to do again,” Northeastern PhD candidate Mackenzie Fiss wrote in an email to her students, informing them of the explosion and available counseling services. (Fiss declined to comment further when reached by The Daily Beast on Wednesday.)

Classes resumed as normal at Northeastern on Wednesday, and support workers were on hand “for any students who wish to discuss last night’s events,” the university announced.

In a statement, Northeastern Provost David Madigan and Chancellor Kenneth Henderson said, “Events such as the incident that took place on our Boston campus last night can create or heighten anxiety for many of us. We would like to underscore what was communicated to our community last night: Multiple law enforcement agencies have determined that the campus is safe and secure.”