Zuckerberg Says He ‘Hopes’ Facebook Won’t Destroy Society
FINGERS CROSSED
Mark Zuckerberg has expressed his hope that his creation, Facebook, won’t ultimately destroy society as we know it. Speaking to Axios on HBO in an interview published Wednesday, Zuckerberg was asked if he was at all concerned that history will remember Facebook as an accelerant of social destruction. He reportedly responded: “I have a little more confidence in democracy than that. And I hope my confidence isn’t misplaced.” Zuckerberg then added: “What we do, and I think a lot of what the internet does overall, is gives individuals more power.” Elsewhere in the interview, the Facebook CEO said he will not remove anti-vaxxer posts, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the world. He explained: “If someone is pointing out a case where a vaccine caused harm or that they’re worried about it—you know, that’s a difficult thing to say from my perspective that you shouldn’t be allowed to express at all.”