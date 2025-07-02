Zuckerberg’s ‘Bizarro’ Cameo in Oval Office Meeting Freaked Out Visitors
Mark Zuckerberg casually strolled into an Oval Office meeting about the Air Force‘s new state-of-the-art F-47 fighter jets, before being asked to leave by concerned White House staffers, according to NBC News. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the roll-out of the shiny new aircraft back in late March, but it has now emerged that Trump’s open-door policy at HQ meant that the Meta chief was a surprise visitor at the meeting. Two people familiar with the huddle said that officials concerned that so-called MAGA Mark didn’t have security clearance asked him to wait outside, according to NBC News. A young aide also breezed into the room and showed something to Trump on her laptop before disappearing. The president’s phone buzzed with calls, too, the network’s sources said. It said some of the military leaders and officials were “mystified and a bit unnerved” by the apparent lack of privacy at the meeting, which one called “bizarro world.” One attendee was concerned about the potential for “spillage.” Meta and the White House have been contacted for comment.