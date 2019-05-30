Report: Zuckerberg’s Personal Head of Security Liam Booth Accused of Sexual Harassment, Making Racist Remarks

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s personal head of security, Liam Booth, has reportedly been accused of sexual harassment and making racist comments by a former member of Zuckerberg’s household staff and an ex-assistant. According to Business Insider, demand letters from the accusers’ law firm allege that Booth—a former employee of the Secret Service—groped the household staffer and another individual at a July 2018 event in a sushi restaurant. “I’ll feed you something raw,” Booth allegedly told the household staffer while he grabbed his own crotch. The staffer also alleged he saw Booth slap another man’s crotch, groped his butt, and asked him, “Are you still hungry?” The two accusers are said to have complained to Brian Mosteller, a key aide to Zuckerberg, about Booth’s behavior multiple times—but nothing was reportedly done.

The demand letters also outlined racist remarks Booth allegedly made against Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan and black people. Booth allegedly claimed Chan couldn’t drive because she was a “woman and Asian” and had “no peripheral vision[.]” He also allegedly said he “didn’t trust Black people” and “white lives matter more than Black lives.” In addition, Booth is accused of calling a transgender staffer an “it” rather than their preferred pronoun. Zuckerberg spokesman Ben LaBolt told the website Booth is on administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation by an outside law firm. “The family office takes complaints of workplace misconduct very seriously and our human resources team promptly investigates all such matters,” he said.