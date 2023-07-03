Zulu King Says He Is Alive and Well After Poisoning Claims
‘PERFECT HEALTH’
South Africa’s Zulu king has denied claims made by the prime minister that he was poisoned and hospitalized over the weekend. King Misuzulu Zulu’s head of communications, Prince Africa Zulu, told the Mail & Guardian that the king was “in perfect health” despite having undergone a medical examination while paying a visit to his uncle, King Mswati III. “This was informed by the context of our current times of pandemics such as COVID-19 and other dangerous ailments,” the statement said. The comments come after the death of one of the king’s closest advisers last week, also thought to be a poisoning. The monarch, however, was not in hospital and there should be no reason for “unnecessary panic,” Prince Africa Zulu said, blaming an “orchestrated agenda and a desperate narrative to communicate defamatory and baseless claims.” Prime Minister Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi had earlier said: “When His Majesty began to feel unwell, he suspected that he too may have been poisoned.”