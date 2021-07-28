ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dies at 72, Weeks After Band Starts U.S. Tour

Read it at Variety
Dusty Hill, one of the founding members of Texas blues rock group ZZ Top, died in his sleep at the age of 72, the band confirmed Wednesday. Surviving members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard shared the news of their “compadre” in a statement. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top,’” the statement read. “You will be missed greatly, amigo.” Less than two weeks ago, the band embarked on their 2021 U.S. tour, playing a few shows without bassist Hill who was dealing with a “health issue.”