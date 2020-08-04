1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting at Packed Mansion Party in Beverly Hills
SHOTS FIRED
One person has died and two more have been seriously injured after a shooting at a Beverly Hills party early Tuesday morning. Video of the shooting posted to Instagram by a party attendee revealed two rounds of gunfire and about 20 shots were fired. Chaos erupted after the second round. All three who sustained wounds from the gunfire were rushed to the hospital, where one died. The other two are in stable condition. A fourth person sustained a minor injury while fleeing the scene. The head of security for the party, Kennie D. Leggett, said the party was in celebration of an athlete being drafted to an NFL team, but did not clarify which athlete or which team. Officers received complaints from neighbors about the party before the shooting over the size of the crowd, and found about 200 people in attendance when they responded to the scene.