1 in 3 Vets: Iraq, Afghanistan a Waste

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Pew Research Center
Discontent with America’s post-9/11 wars is registering in high numbers even among the U.S. military. In an opinion survey published by the Pew Research Center on Wednesday, one in three veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan say that the wars were a waste and were not worth fighting. The poll shows that the veterans are proud of their service, but feel that the American public does not understand their sacrifice—and believe that the country should be focusing on domestic issues rather than foreign affairs.