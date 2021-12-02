1 in 44 American Kids Diagnosed With Autism

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
New statistics released by the federal government on Thursday indicate that 1 in every 44 children in the U.S. has been diagnosed with an autism disorder. The numbers from 2018 are up significantly from 2016, when 1 in 54 had been diagnosed—but experts say the increase may hinge on greater awareness and not a sharply higher incidence of the condition. The rates varied from state to state, which could be linked to availability of services for people with autism. “There is some progress being made and the earlier kids get identified, the earlier they can access services that they might need to improve their developmental outcome,” CDC researcher Kelly Shaw told the Associated Press.