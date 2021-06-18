1 Killed, 12 Injured in Shooting Spree Near Phoenix

Read it at AZFamily.com
One person was killed and a dozen others were injured in a series of shootings Thursday morning in the Phoenix metro area. The suspect, who has not been identified, was apprehended and taken into custody shortly after the string of shootings. Of the 13 victims, only four were shot; the other nine suffered unspecified injuries, police said. A motive has not been disclosed. The shootings spanned an hour and a half in multiple locations in the West Valley, according to authorities.