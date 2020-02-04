After a shift, what is your favorite guilty pleasure to eat? “There’s an In-N-Out by my house, so a Double-Double is usually in the cards late night, otherwise I eat a heaping tablespoon of ice cream.”

Is there one dish you won’t cook? “Spam…just kidding I love Spam.”

All-time favorite spice. “Love all pepper. Black, red, pink, green.”

What is your favorite music to listen to while you cook? “When I’m alone and have to move I listen to Danzig, the Black Keys, the Misfits. When others are in the kitchen some of my cooks got me into the artist Complexion on SoundCloud. I really dig the vibe.”

Did you grow up cooking as a child? “Yes, as a kid I found any excuse to be in the kitchen helping my mom, grandma or grandpa.”

What cookbook is your go-to resource for inspiration? “Larousse Gastronomía Mexicana.”

After all these years working in restaurants, do you still enjoy going out to eat? “Of course! Old, new, street food, fine dining…I gotta go out.”

Is there one chef you’d like to cook with? “Alex Atala. I’d love to work a service then after get a Jiujitsu roll in.”

Name the all-time best cooking show. “The Essence of Emeril. Bam.”

What is the one tool that you always make sure to pack when you’re traveling for business? “I used to make sure I traveled with all my tools, now I want to explore the tools other kitchen are using.”

Chef Eduardo Ruiz is the director of tacos and co-founder of downtown Los Angeles’ Chicas Tacos as well as the culinary and beverage director for BLVD Companies. Chicas Tacos just opened an outpost in Culver City and will open three more locations around L.A. this year.

Interview has been condensed and edited.