You recently partnered with High West Whiskey to promote their new mobile game called Prairie Dash that raises money to preserve Montana’s Great Plains. Does it get any better than drinking for a good cause? “It really doesn’t. I always enjoy drinking a little whiskey, but doing it for a good cause is just icing on the cake. I’ve been a fan of High West for years and was excited to join forces with their team for the launch of Prairie Dash. This game is fun y’all! All you have to do is use your thumbs to reach 61 miles per hour—the speed of the American pronghorn—during quick-time challenges and one lucky Prairie Dasher will win a trip of a lifetime out West!”

After a long day on the set of your Paramount show Yellowstone, do you, Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast have a drink? “Last year was an unprecedented year, and we had many Covid-19 protocols that the production team, cast and crews had to follow, which in many ways limited the usual social stuff.”

Bourbon or rye whiskey? “Definitely Bourbon.”

Whiskey neat or on the rocks? “On the rocks.”

What’s in your home bar right now? “Clase Azul Tequila, some vino, my favorite beers and, of course, I always have a couple of bottles of High West.”

What’s your favorite whiskey and food pairing? “Bourbon and dark chocolate.”

If you were marooned on an island again (like you were on Lost) and could bring just one bottle of liquor with you, what would it be? “American Prairie Bourbon, so I could dream about the mountains while stuck on an island. Plus, I love that whenever I drink it, I know I’m helping support and conserve the land of the American West, as a portion of the bottle proceeds are donated to the American Prairie organization.”

What is the all-time best dive bar jukebox song? “‘You Never Even Called Me by My Name,’ David Allan Coe.”

Name the first good cocktail you ever drank and where you had it. “I think it was a Fuzzy Navel in Daytona Beach.”

Who is your favorite on-screen bartender? “Sam Malone on Cheers. He always made me want to own a bar.”

