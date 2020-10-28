What is the all-time best dive bar jukebox song? “Anything by Johnny Cash.”

Name the first good drink you ever drank and where you had it. “I remember visiting the King Cole Bar inside the St. Regis Hotel. I had the Midtown Spice Cocktail, which called for bourbon, apple liqueur, Domaine de Canton and Angostura Bitters with a maraschino cherry.”

What book on cocktails or spirits is your go-to resource? “The Savoy Cocktail Book by Harry Craddock.”

In what era would you most like to drink a cocktail? “I have always found inspiration in the late ’50s / early ’60s. The days of Paul Newman and James Dean. I’d love to be sipping a cocktail in Capri.”

What spirits do you always have in your home bar? “It’s important to have a well-rounded bar, but I always make sure to keep my favorites around. Gosling’s Rum, Legent Bourbon and Clase Azul Tequila are three of my go-tos.”

Do you have a signature cocktail that you like to make? “If I’m getting fancy, I love a Dark & Stormy. It’s simple to make, but packs a punch. A bit of dark rum, ginger beer and lime is all you need.”

Rocks glass or cocktail glass? “Rocks glass. Always.”

Martini or Manhattan? “Manhattans are a classic, just like the city they’re named after.

Is shopping for clothes better with a drink in hand? “Of course! We built a bar into our Madison Square store and we always offer private shopping clients a drink. It helps loosen you up and to not feel self-conscious trying on new styles. The whole process is more enjoyable.”

You just collaborated with Legent Bourbon to release a limited-edition Bourbon Selvedge Denim Jacket. How did the whiskey inspire you to design the jacket? “Legent brings together the best of East and West. Throughout my career, I spent a lot of time in Japan, which gave me the opportunity to understand the nuances and precision of the culture and apply that to my work in the States. When Legent approached me to help redefine another American classic, like denim, it was a no-brainer. Honing in on Legent’s rich story, melding Kentucky distilling tradition with Japanese blending expertise was a great starting point for drawing inspiration.”

You can buy Todd Snyder’s limited-edition Bourbon Selvedge Denim Jacket here

Interview has been condensed and edited.