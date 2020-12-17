Given that famous New York music club CBGB is now a John Varvatos store, what is the all-time best dive bar jukebox song? ““I Wanna be Sedated” by The Ramones.”

Name the first good drink you ever drank and where you had it. “A Margarita. On vacation in Mexico when I was in college and I knew tequila was my drink of choice.”

What’s your favorite shot-and-a-beer combination? “Villa One Silver Tequila with Sol Beer.”

In what era would you most like to drink a cocktail? “With the Rat Pack in Vegas.”

Besides your own tequila, Villa One, what spirits do you always have in your home bar? “Pretty much all spirits as we like to please our guests.”

Do you have a signature cocktail that you like to make? “The JV Signature Margherita: 2 oz Villa One Silver Tequila, 1.5 oz of fresh squeezed OJ, fresh squeezed lime, muddled cilantro, ice and shaken vigorously.”

Margarita or Paloma? “I’m a total Margarita guy, but we have been playing around with a new signature Paloma.”

Is shopping for clothes better with a drink in hand? “It can be a fun afternoon or evening to have a drink in hand while shopping. I always offer my clients one!”

After a long day at the office what’s the perfect drink to unwind with? “Villa One Reposado on the rocks with a slice of orange. My absolute favorite!”

How does your experience as a fashion designer inform the way you run your tequila brand? “It’s always about creating ‘best in class.’ Nick Jonas and I knew when we started our tequila brand that there was no reason to do it if we couldn’t create something really special. As in fashion, for me it’s about building a clientele that comes back again and again.”

