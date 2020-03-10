What do you like to drink after a shift? “A Negroni.”

What is the all-time best dive bar jukebox song? “Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger.””

Name the first good drink you ever drank and where you had it. “2000 Poggio di Sotto from Brunello di Montalcino at the Charleston Grill in Charleston, South Carolina.”

What book on wine is your go-to resource? “The World Atlas of Wine by Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson.”

Name the wine region that took you the longest to truly understand. “Bordeaux.”

What’s your favorite wine and food pairing? “Kabinett Riesling and spicy Thai food.”

What’s the most common wine myth you have to debunk? “Not all wine needs to be aged for an extended period of time. There are many youthful wines that are fantastic and ready to drink!”

What’s your favorite bottle of wine under $20? “A 2017 Three Wine Company Zinfandel from Contra Costa County in California.”

What’s your favorite bottle of wine over $1,000? “1945 Domaine Huet, Le Haut-Lieu, Moëlleux, 1ère Trie.”

What tool do you use to open a bottle? “Pulltap’s original waiter corkscrew.”

Josh Lit is the wine director at New York’s Gotham Bar & Grill.

Interview has been condensed and edited.