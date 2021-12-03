Going 10 Rounds With Top Bartender Javelle Taft

Star Bartenders

Death & Co NYC’s Javelle Taft tackles our speed round of questions.

Noah Rothbaum

Half Full Editor

Eric Medsker

What do you like to drink after a shift? “I like Boiler Maker combinations. Rye whiskey and an ice-cold pilsner or lager usually fits the bill.”

What is the all-time best dive bar jukebox song? “‘September’ by Earth, Wind, & Fire.”

    After all these years bartending and creating drinks, do you still enjoy going out to bars? “Absolutely! We’re in a special time where bars are being more thoughtful and creative than ever before. We all have a firsthand experience to know what it feels like without them.”

    Name the first good drink you ever drank and where you had it. “First proper cocktail I drank was a Southside at Pegu Club.”

    What book on cocktails or spirits is your go-to resource?Cocktail Codex. I use it as a frame of reference. I would describe my personal cocktail style as experimental classic. Anytime I get inspiration for a new cocktail or flavor pairing, I use the Codex as a guide to stay grounded. I try to execute the vision for my drinks within some sort of classic drink template.”

    Eric Medsker

    What’s your favorite cocktail and food pairing? “Bamboo with ceviche or red fish crudo. There’s a special affinity between the salinity of dry sherry and fresh fish.”

    Who is your favorite fictional bartender? “Kevin Ball from Shameless. Bartending is probably his weakest skillset; however, he finds common ground to relate to everyone that walks into his establishment.”

    Is there one person (dead or alive) you’d like to make a cocktail for? “Denzel Washington. That man still uses a flip phone and commits to memorizing phone numbers. I’d love to share stories with him.”

    What’s your favorite shot-and-a-beer combination? “Calvados and dry pear cider.”

    What is the one tool that you always make sure to pack when you’re traveling for business? “My V-peeler. It’s an essential tool to get the perfect amount of pith when expressing citrus.”

    Javelle Taft is the head bartender of the award-winning bar Death & Co NYC

    Interview has been condensed and edited.