10 Ways to Live Forever

What Ponce de Leon failed to find in one fell swoop, medical researchers have been chipping away at in recent years. The concept of immortality is no longer myth or science fiction, as scientists have been battle-testing a variety of techniques to help humans live longer.

The cause of this upsurge in research? “The baby boomers are starting to get 65 and older,” explains Christy Carter, a professor at the University of Florida’s Department of Aging and Geriatric Research. The Me Generation, it turns out, would like to remain so indefinitely.

So what are your options? The Daily Beast combed through dozens of medical journals, and just as many theories, to determine the best ways to slow down the aging process. At this point, even the most promising techniques have only been tested on animals, narrowing down the realistic options and forcing the studies’ most vocal supporters to rely largely on hypotheses and theories. Many are based on the same underlying idea—restricting daily caloric intake, since it helps bypass cardiovascular disease and diabetes in addition to regulating weight. Other substances, such as Resveratrol and Rapamycin, which could be extracted into pill form, show promise for human effects because of their current progress in animal studies.

“I look at this as a very exciting era because I think that in the next maybe five years, we’re going to come out with a few things that, at least in animal models, will prevent or slow down aging,” says Arlan Richardson, director of Oklahoma State University’s Center for Longevity and Aging Studies.

We focused on 10 promising techniques, which we ranked, in concert with the experts, based on human applicability, scientific backing, and practicality. One thing we can guarantee: Like Yossarian in Catch-22, these findings will help you “live forever or die in the attempt.”

This ranking was reported and written by Tali Yahalom.