10-Year-Old With Paintball Gun Shot by Homeowner With Real Gun
UNFRIENDLY FIRE
A 10-year-old boy with a paintball gun was shot and wounded by an armed homeowner who thought the child was trying to kill his family, according to police. The boy’s father, Michael Williams, told cops that his son “begged him to drive by a home where young people were gathered Sunday night so he could fire his paintball out the window,” stated an Opa-Locka, Florida, police report cited by NBC News. As Williams drove by the home, the boy squeezed off “several rounds,” according to the outlet, which added, “The homeowner confused the paintball for real gunfire, telling police he thought his family was being attacked. He fired one shot, which struck the child. The boy then lost his balance and was run over by his father’s vehicle, police said. For his part in the unfortunate incident, Williams was charged with child neglect. The boy’s condition is unknown.