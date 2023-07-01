‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Dies at 40, Months After Marriage Split

CHEAT SHEET
Caleb Willingham, who married 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton in the last season of the show, has reportedly died at the age of 40. His stepmom, Shirley Willingham, first confirmed the news to TMZ but did not provide a cause of death. Willingham met Slaton while they were at a rehab facility in Ohio receiving treatment for obesity in 2022, getting married in November. However, in May The Sun reported that the couple had split and that Slaton was filing for divorce because Willingham wasn’t following his diet. Slaton took to Instagram Saturday, paying tribute to her husband. “Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️.”