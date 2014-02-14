100K Flee Indonesian Volcano

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
A volcanic eruption spewing ash and sand on the heavily populated Indonesian island of Java has led to the death of two people, forced a massive evacuation, and shut down multiple airports. Mount Kelud is one of the 130 active volcanoes in the world. Combined with the fact that it is located in Indonesia—the world's fourth most populous country—the Mount Kelud eruption has caused significant delays and destruction. Ash spread for over 300 miles, creating a number of flight problems and leaving thousands of passengers stranded.