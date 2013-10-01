10.3M Watched ‘Breaking Bad’

CHEAT SHEET
The cultural moment of a generation? Breaking Bad had 10.3 million viewers Sunday night, shattering its previous record viewership of 6.6 million the week before. What’s more, Nielson often doesn’t count any out-of-home viewing, so those of you who watched it in a bar weren’t even included. The numbers are even more impressive when the show’s stiff competition of Sunday Night Football, Homeland’s premiere, and a new episode of Boardwalk Empire is taken into account. If you didn’t tune in and thought it seemed like your entire Twitter feed had, you weren’t just having a case of FOMO: 1.24 million tweets were sent during the Eastern and Pacific telecasts.