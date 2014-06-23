105-Year-Old NYPD Killing Solved

Read it at The New York Post
The case of the only New York Police Department officer ever killed abroad has been finally shut after 105 years. Joe Petrosino, known as "the Detective in the Derby," was the force's top asset when it came to fighting organized crime in the early 1900s. In 1909, he was investigating the Mafia in Sicily when he was gunned down in Palermo. This weekend, a crackdown on suspected Mafia members in Italy caught one man bragging about his great uncle, Paolo Palazzotto, killing the detective.