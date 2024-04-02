105-Year-Old WWII Vet ‘Overwhelmed’ by 1,500 Birthday Cards

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at Bangor Daily News
A World War II vet who turned 105 last month was sent more than 1,500 cards from all around the world to mark the occasion, the Bangor Daily News reports. Armand Martin, who is currently living at an assisted-living facility in Maine, was “very touched” by the outpouring of birthday greetings, said Paula Gendreau, the activity director at the facility. Cards were sent from across the U.S.—and even from Germany and China—after veterans groups shared Martin’s address and upcoming birthday on social media. “It’s unbelievable,” Gendreau told the Bangor Daily News, adding that Martin’s family has had to come help him sort through the huge pile of cards. “He’s so grateful. He never thought it would go to this extent.”