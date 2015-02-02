10K Protesters Hit Hong Kong Streets

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
More than 10,000 people returned to Hong Kong’s financial district to demand democratic reforms, several weeks after 2014’s mass rallies were silenced. Carrying their trademark umbrellas, Hong Kong residents took to the streets Sunday to continue their demand for open elections in 2017, a sign that the cry for change would not fade away. Unlike the bigger protests that drew attention late last year, the crowd pushing for Beijing to change its election laws for Hong Kong tended to be older. “By being here today, we can tell the government officials they don’t have public opinion on their side,” said Ann Wong, a mother who brought her teenage children with her.