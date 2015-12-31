10th Suspect Arrested in Paris Attacks

CHEAT SHEET
A tenth suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to the Nov. 13 Paris terror attacks after a police search in Brussels allegedly yielded cellphone evidence. The suspect, identified only as Ayoub B., was charged “with terrorist murder and participation at the activities of a terrorist organization,” a Belgian prosecutor said in a written statement. The individual is expected to appear before a judge within the next several days to determine whether he should be held in preventive detention. Separately, Belgian police also detained six people in the city over an alleged New Year’s Eve terror plot. Officials on Wednesday canceled Brussels’ holiday fireworks display amid fears of another possible attack.