11 Dead, 41+ Injured in Pakistan Attacks

Two attacks by militants in northwestern Pakistan killed 11 people and wounded at least 41 more, after a Christian colony and a courthouse were targeted Friday. Four gunmen are reported to have attacked the Christian neighborhood and a shootout led to the attackers’ deaths, as well as one civilian casualty. Civilian guards and three other security officials were also injured. An independent Taliban faction claimed responsibility for that attack.
Meanwhile, a suicide bomber lobbed a grenade into a district courthouse and then detonated explosives strapped to his body. The 10 people who died in that attack included police officers, innocent bystanders, and lawyers in and near the building. Others among the wounded were in critical condition, said government official Mushtaq Ghani. The incidents came a day after Pakistan’s military touted its success in keeping ISIS fighters from establishing a foothold in the country.