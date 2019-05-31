11-Foot Alligator Breaks Into Florida Woman's Home

An 11-foot alligator busted through the kitchen window of a Florida woman’s home early Friday morning, The Tampa Bay Times reports. Mary Wischhusen, 77, was reportedly headed to her bathroom at about 3:30 a.m. when she heard a loud crash in her kitchen. When inspecting the source of the noise, the Clearwater woman saw the alligator on her kitchen floor and fled to her bedroom. “I have a gigantic alligator who came in through my garage and is sitting in my kitchen,” Wischhusen told a 911 operator, not knowing that a woman who delivered her morning newspapers already called authorities after she saw the creature approaching Wischhusen’s front door. Wischhusen stayed locked in her bedroom playing games on her computer while trappers lured the alligator back out of the broken window. No one was hurt in the incident, but the alligator did suffer from “minor cuts to a shoulder” and a couple of Wischhusen’s “good” wine bottles were broken in the incident.