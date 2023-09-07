11 Injured as 16-Year-Old Plows Truck Into Bus Stop Outside High School
HIT AND RUN
Nearly a dozen students were injured when a teen drove his truck into a bus stop near a high school in Fresno, California, Wednesday, following classes, authorities said. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. near Roosevelt High School, and sent 11 teens of various ages to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 16-year-old driver fled the scene with a 14-year-old sister, who was inside the vehicle when the crash occurred, according to ABC30 Fresno, which cited local police investigators. A family member picked them up soon after, but that vehicle was pulled over by police and the teen was arrested. Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said the teen was driving recklessly at a high speed and lost control, and that the incident appeared unintentional.