11-Year-Old Brings Gun to School

Whatever happened to toy guns? An 11-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in Vancouver, Washington after he brought a handgun, over 400 rounds of ammunition, and several knives to school. Frontier Middle School, where the boy attends, was put in lock-down for two hours while police searched the grounds—but luckily found nobody injured. The arrest comes after a 12-year-old boy shot and killed a teacher in Nevada (and wounded two other students) on Monday, and a 14-year-old boy was charged with murdering a math teacher in Massachusetts on Wednesday.