11-Year-Old Missouri Boy Killed After Running Away From Home in Frustration at Being Grounded
An 11-year-old boy from Maryland Heights, Missouri, was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday after running away from home out of frustration at being grounded. Zaelynn Wiseman had left a note saying he was running away to see his father in Cape Girardeau, located about 140 miles away, his family said. He was struck by a vehicle about two miles into his journey while walking along Interstate 270, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. His mother, Garmeisha Terry, said Wiseman had been grounded for taking a credit card from his legal guardian, Terry's cousin, to buy video games. “He left her a note and said, ‘I’m running away. I’m going to Cape to be with my dad,’” Terry said. “He didn’t make it that far from her house.” Wiseman was a sixth grader who loved the outdoors and video games, his mother said. The boy’s great-grandmother said Wiseman was “a very intelligent little boy, as smart as a whip,” and that the family was “still in shock.”