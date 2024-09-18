111 Former Republican Officials Endorse Kamala Harris and Denounce Trump as ‘Unfit to Serve’
‘BETRAYED OUR VALUES’
Over 100 former Republican officials—ex-members of congress, secretaries of defense, directors of the CIA, and national security leaders—endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in an open letter Wednesday after determining their party’s nominee Donald Trump is “unfit to serve again as president.” Among the more prominent signatories were former defense secretaries William Cohen and Chuck Hagel, who both served as GOP senators before joining the cabinets of Democrat presidents. Former CIA directors Michael Hayden and William Webster also signed the letter which savaged Trump’s presidency. “As president, he promoted daily chaos in government, praised our enemies and undermined our allies, politicized the military and disparaged our veterans, prioritized his personal interest above American interests and betrayed our values,” the letter reads. The signatories wrote they support Harris because she has “consistently championed the rule of law, democracy and our constitutional principles.” Trump, by comparison, they said is susceptible “to flattery and manipulation by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping” and has an “unusual affinity for other authoritarian leaders” and “contempt for the norms of decent, ethical and lawful behavior.”