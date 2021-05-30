117 Anti-Vax Employees Sue Houston Hospital Over Coronavirus Vaccine Mandate
‘GUINEA PIGS’
More than a hundred unvaccinated employees are suing a massive Houston hospital for requiring them to get vaccinated, The Washington Post reports. “Houston Methodist Hospital is forcing its employees to be human ‘guinea pigs’ as a condition for continued employment,” the lawsuit, filed on Friday on behalf of 117 employees, reads. Of the hospital’s 26,000 employees, nearly 99 percent have been vaccinated, according to its president. The lawsuit argues that the hospital’s vaccine mandate breaches the “Nuremberg Code,” an international set of guidelines governing experimentation on human subjects crafted in the wake of Nazi Germany’s World War II-era eugenics. The complaint also falsely describes the COVID-19 vaccine as an “experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection.” Yale University Immunologist Akiko Iwasaki criticized the claims in the lawsuit, calling them “absurd.” Iwasaki told the Post, “There were tens of thousands of people who were in the Phase 3 clinical trials for the mRNA vaccines, and no safety concerns were found.”
The lawsuit comes on the same day the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced that employers are allowed to require vaccination, though some exemptions exist.